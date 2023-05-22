ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was arrested for waving a gun around at a loud party in Rockford on Saturday, according to police.

Debriana Walker, 23, was allegedly outside with other individuals outside a residence in the 1000 block fo 13th Street around 10:35 a.m.

Police said she was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Officials said she was in possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine.

At 12:55 p.m., police were called back to the party for a noise complaint, and the tenant was issued a citation for Offensive Use of Property.