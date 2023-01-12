FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December.

Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the 22-year-old dead when they arrived.

Dominique Fucron. Photo: Freeport Police Department

Newman, was later identified by members of the metalcore band Backhand Betrayal, for whom he was the frontman. The band said it would dedicate a forthcoming EP in his memory.

Police said Newman had been hit by a westbound vehicle, which was found stopped alongside Business 20 West near Harlem Center Road.

Furcron was arrested on January 11th in the 500 block of N. Brick Avenue.

She has been charged with Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death, and Reckless Driving.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond.