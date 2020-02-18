Woman beaten by boyfriend in Freeport hotel, cops say

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say a homeless man was arrested after beating up his girlfriend at a local hotel on Saturday.

According to police, the 22-year-old victim said her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Whitehead, hit her in the face and kicked her in the back while she was staying at a Freeport hotel.

Whitehead was arrested and charged with three counts of Domestic Battery and is being held at the Stephenson County Jail.

