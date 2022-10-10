JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month.

Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.

Police said that Violante was stopped at a stop sign and turned onto E. Memorial Drive when she hit the 9-year-old, who was crossing the street.

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Police said Violante was not speeding or distracted. However, her vehicle did have an illegal window tint.

She was charged with Operating Without a License Causing Death. She could face up to six years in jail if found guilty.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said that Violante was charged in the death of a 4-year-old at a Beloit sports complex. The story has been updated with correct information.