Woman charged in Rockford man’s overdose death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Jayviea Goldsmith, 22, with Drug Induced Homicide for the death of 31-year-old Timothy Stearns on December 23rd, 2019.

According to Rockford Police, they were called to an alley in the 1700 block of 16th Avenue for a drug overdose.

Stearns died of a acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl overdose, authorities said.

In addition to Drug Induced Homicide, Goldsmith is also charged with Concealment of a Homicide, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. She is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

