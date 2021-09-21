Woman charged with selling methamphetamine out of Rockford home

ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 41-year-old Nicole Dodds on charges that she has been dealing narcotics out of her home on Kennett Avenue.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, police had received complaints of drug sales in the area, and their investigation led to Dodds as the suspect.

Police served a search warrant at the residence, in the 4400 block of Kennett Avenue, on Friday, September 17th. According to authorities, over 40 grams of methamphetamines and a loaded rifle were found in the search.

Dodds was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.