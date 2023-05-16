DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a utility task vehicle in a crash Monday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the 39-year-old woman and a juvenile passenger were riding in a Polaris Ranger 4×4 UTV, headed north on Hartman Road north of Pleasant Road, when the vehicle went off the roadway.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries, police said. The juvenile passenger, who was using a seat belt, was unharmed.

The woman was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment. Her current medical condition is not known.

Police said the crash was under investigation.