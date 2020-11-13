Woman dies after car crash in Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO)– Denise Wilhelm, 53, is dead after a two-car crash on Route 23 Thursday night.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, a juvenile driving north in a Jeep Cherokee veered over the highway’s center line. She struck Wilhelm’s vehicle, causing it to end up in the ditch.

Wilhelm passed away on scene. Her passenger, Richard Wilhelm, sustained non-life threatening injuries. So did the juvenile, whose vehicle rolled over and settled in the middle of the roadway.

Both were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.

Officials are still conducting an investigation following the accident.

