Woman dies after fiery crash in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Rock County Sheriff’s deputies, Janesville Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were called to a single-vehicle crash on S. Van Allen Road, north of E. Maple Lane in the La Pararie Township.
Authorities say an SUV was already engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. One female passenger was found in the driver’s seat.
Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on S. Van Allen Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and into a ditch.
The SUV hit a tree in the ditch line, resulting in a fire.
The crash is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical
Examiner’s Office.
