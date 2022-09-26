ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Holliman was transported to local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. A Monday autopsy showed that she died from blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen as a result of the crash.

The Rockford Police Department is investigating.