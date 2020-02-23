Woman extricated after two-car crash in Rockford, minor injuries reported

Posted: / Updated:

via Rockford Fire Department Twitter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department said they were called to the intersection of Chestnut Street and S. Winnebago Street for a car accident.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. An SUV landed on its side and one person was entrapped in the vehicle.

Officials say one adult woman was safely extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the emergency room at a local hospital with minor injuries.

The department responded within four minutes.

