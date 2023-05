ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after suffering a stab wound on Elm Street.

Officers were called to the 3500 block around 8:25 a.m. Rockford Police said the stabbing resulted from “an altercation,” but did not elaborate.

Authorities have called the woman’s injuries life-threatening, and her condition is currently unknown.

No suspects or arrests have been announced in the case.

