ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – An early-morning shooting on Saturday has left one woman fighting for her life.

Rockford Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot in the 2100 block of Charles Street. Police described her condition as “serious.” The police department made a Twitter post about the incident at 3:20 a.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

This is a developing story.