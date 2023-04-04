ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is not expected to survive her injuries she sustained after she crashed into a tree in Rockford while fleeing police.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies located a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street around 3:12 a.m. Sunday, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The vehicle sped away from deputies before they could try to stop it. They chased the vehicle before it stopped in the area of Knight Avenue and Rockton Avenue. Two men exited the vehicle before the backseat passenger hopped into the driver’s seat, fleeing the area at high speed.

Deputies pursed the vehicle for about 10 minutes, reaching speeds close to 80 miles per hour. The vehicle lost control on Ridge and crashed into a tree.

Deputies arrived 20-30 seconds after the crash and began to render first aid on the driver, who was eventually transported to a local hospital by an ambulance.

She is not expected to survive her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.