ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and found the woman upon a search of the home.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 27th.