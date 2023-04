ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman that was found dead in an apparent homicide on Rockford’s Guilford Road Saturday has been identified.

Antwinette Paschal, 26, has been identified as the victim by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Guilford Road at 1:12 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check. They located Paschal dead in the living room when they arrived.

Officers are investigating her death as a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.