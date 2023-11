ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dameria Giwa-Finley, 28, has been found guilty of stabbing a man to death in 2020.

On September 30th, 2020, police say they arrived at 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Riverside Blvd. The victim, Diandre Grant, was confirmed dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say he suffered from multiple stab wounds.

Giwa-Finley was found guilty of the murder on November 20th, 2023.

She is scheduled to appear in court on December 15th for her sentencing.