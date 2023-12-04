GALENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Benton, Wisconsin woman was hospitalized on Saturday after she reportedly crashed and rolled her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on West Council Hill Road in rural Galena around 10:50 p.m.

Officers determined that a gray 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Kathryn Burbach, 32, was traveling northbound when it left the roadway.

The vehicle reportedly collided with a fence, went airborne, rolled over and came to rest in a pasture. Burbach was transported to Midwest Medical Center for her injuries.

Shew as charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.