ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old Elizabeth woman was hospitalized on Saturday after heavy fog reportedly caused her to drive off the road and strike a tree.

According to the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office, Emma Walters was traveling northbound on S. Derinda Road near US 20 in Elizabeth when heavy fog caused her to miss a stop sign at the intersection.

Walters then drove off the road and traveled down a small embankment before her vehicle struck a tree and came to rest.

The teen was transported to Midwest Medical Center for treatment.