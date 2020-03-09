Woman hospitalized after hit and run crash on N. Rockton Ave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One woman was hospitalized after a two car crash on N. Rockton Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police say the driver of the other car fled the scene.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, first responders we called to the 2400 block of N. Rockton at 12:44 p.m. and found a minivan and a sedan both upright in the street.

Officials say it took 21 minutes to extract an adult woman driver from the minivan. She was then taken to Javon Bea Mercyhealth Rockton for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle allegedly fled the scene prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Summerdale Early Childhood Center, at 3320 Glenwood Avenue, was put on lockdown as a precaution.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

