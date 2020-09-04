Woman hospitalized after Rockford shooting Friday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after a 44-year-old woman was shot and rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Chesterfield Avenue after 4 p.m.

This is a developing story…

