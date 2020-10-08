Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting in Rockford

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. Officials at the scene said the woman was shot in an alley behind the house. Her condition is currently unknown.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories