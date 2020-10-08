Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. Officials at the scene said the woman was shot in an alley behind the house. Her condition is currently unknown.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

