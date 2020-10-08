Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. Officials at the scene said the woman was shot in an alley behind the house. Her condition is currently unknown.
DEVELOPING…
