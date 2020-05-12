Woman in serious condition after crash in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police responded to an accident on Bunker Hill Road around 1 p.m. on Monday. Police say that a white Dodge Ram failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a tan Chevrolet Avalanche that was nearing Lyndon Road.

The truck struck the car’s front driver’s side. The woman inside the car, Shannon. S. Robinson, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The man inside the truck, Darrel. C. Neubauer was uninjured.

Officials say Neubauer was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

