ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old woman was injured in a Rockford shooting on Monday.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Preston around 4 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. A woman reportedly sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip area. Some neighbors said they heard several shots fired, and a bunch of people scattered from the area.

Rockford Police asked that residents avoided the area while they investigated.