BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after being shot in a home in Beloit on Monday morning.

According to Beloit Police, officers were called to the scene of the shooting, in the 1300 block of Porter Avenue, around 8:46 a.m.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide further details on the shooting or whether an arrest had been made in the killing, but said there was no risk to the community at large.

The incident is under investigation as a homicide, police said.