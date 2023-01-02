OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. 2, south of West Penn Corner Road.

A 2016 blue Toyota Prius, driven by 62-year-old Terry Pearse, of Polo, crashed into a 2009 black Nissan Altima, driven by 48-year-old Laurie Griggs, of Rock Falls.

Griggs was pronounced dead at the scene after Byron Fire and Ambulance arrived.

Pearse was taken to Javon Bea Mercyhealth in Rockford and was said to have suffered severe injuries.

No charges have yet been announced. The sheriff’s office says the accident remains under investigation.