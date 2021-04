ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman was killed in a traffic crash on S Main Street and Willow Run early Monday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the woman was killed when her car left the roadway around 1:53 a.m. and hit a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says where she was from and her next of kin is under investigation.