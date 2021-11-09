Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in Sycamore

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after her car slammed into a semi-truck in DeKalb County.

It happened just after 10:30 Tuesday morning in Sycamore on N. Peace Road, between Freed Road and Highway 64. Police said that the car lost control and hit the truck head on, which sent the truck swerving off the road.

The car split in two and hit another semi. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and she has not been identified. The driver and passenger in the semi were treated and released with minor injuries.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.