Woman killed in Rock County rollover crash

LIMA TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old woman was killed after being thrown from her vehicle in a rollover crash Monday night. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Accoring to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:34 p.m. police were called to the crash site on E Hwy 59 and CTH KK. Investigators said an eastbound vehicle, driven by the 20-year-old and containing 3 other teen passengers, traveling at a high rate of speed, swerved to avoid rear-ending another eastbound vehicle.

The car then went into the ditch and rolled several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

Police say the driver and a 19-year-old male and 18-year-old female were taken to a hospital. A fourth passenger, a 19-year-old male, was not treated for injuries. Investigators say the three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The driver, who was from Whitewater, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the accident.

The driver’s name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

