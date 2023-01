ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market.

Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is not clear if the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was shot inside or outside of the store.

She was taken to the hospital, where the coroner’s office confirmed that she died.

There were a dozen squad cars surrounding the store on Wednesday. Police have not said anything about the shooter.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING….