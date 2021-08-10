Woman murdered in Loves Park apartment

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was murdered in a shooting in Loves Park on Monday night.

According to the Loves Park Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 7700 block of Venus Street around 10:58 p.m., where they found the victim dead.

Police say they are searching for a suspect, but say evidence suggests it was a targeted killing and not a random act of violence.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 815-654-5015.