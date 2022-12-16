ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a woman was shot Thursday on Ellen Avenue, near Summerdale Playground.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was expected to survive, but no information on her age, circumstances surrounding the shooting, or possible suspects in the crime, was given.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.