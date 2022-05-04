JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Video released on Wednesday showed a dramatic rescue in Joliet after a woman was on the verge of drowning in the Des Plaines River.

Emergency crews struggled to get the 33-year-old out of the water, and she could not pull herself up by the ropes. A first responder proceeded to get in the water to try and help her, but she was too exhausted for that to work.

Crews eventually sent down a ladder and got her out safely. Police said that there was a report that the woman may have been suicidal and jumped in.

She was sent to the hospital for treatment.