Woman rescued from Rockford duplex fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters from a burning duplex on North Point Road on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, just after 3 p.m., firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, in the 6000 block of North Point Road.
One other person living in the home had already evacuated.
Authorities say a gas leak from a car made fighting the fire more difficult; investigators believe the blaze started in one of the two garages.
No one was injured.
