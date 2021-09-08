Woman robbed at Rockford Walmart, forced to withdraw money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly forced woman withdraw money from an ATM at Walmart.

According to police, officers were called to the Sam’s Club at 7151 Walton Drive around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 3rd, where they met with a 22-year-old woman who said she and her infant child were getting a cart from the vestibule at Walmart when they were approached by a man and woman who threatened her. The suspects demanded she go with them to withdraw cash from the store’s ATM and registers.

Police said the victim complied with the suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras.



Photos: Rockford Police Department

The suspects are described as: a black male, 30-40 years old, roughly 6’00” tall, 180 lbs., dark complexion, had spaces between each of his teeth and was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, and khaki pants; and a black woman, early 30’s, roughly 5’5″ 240 lbs., and had brown curly hair.