Woman robbed in the entryway of her downtown Rockford apartment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in the entryway of her E. State Street apartment on Monday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 400 block of E. State Street at 5:40 p.m. and met with the victim, who described a 40-something black male suspect, 5’8″, 230 lbs, wearing all black clothing with a cinched hood and black gloves, who pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money.

After shoving the victim to the ground, the suspect allegedly left with cash, the victim’s phone, and her prescription medication.

The woman was not injured in the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

