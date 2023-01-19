ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had.

Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while she looked for a new home.

However, when she was notified yesterday that multiple units at the location had been burglarized on January 17th, she discovered that her unit was empty, except a couch, kitchen table, and loveseat.

“I don’t have nothing else. Me and my kids have nothing,” she said.

Cooper said she was planning to move to Nevada and start a new business venture there.

“I had my things for a whole year. I’ve never experienced this before, so for this to happen and then… to start my year off with nothing, it hurts. It hurts so bad,” she continued.

Red Dot Storage operates multiple storage facilities in the Midwest, including Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockford, Janesville, and DeKalb.

“People out there are vultures and will take everything you have. It doesn’t matter if it is in a storage unit or your own place of residence. Be careful. Shouldn’t nobody have to go through this hurt,” Cooper said.

“All my dreams that I had planned to do is just gone,” she added. “Now, I really do have to start all over, because they took everything.”

Calls to Red Dot Storage were not returned at press time. The company’s website promises “next generation technology, fully fenced perimeters, and gated entries [which] delivers worry-free self storage to all of our customers.”

Cooper started a GoFundMe to solicit donations, with an $80,000 goal.