Woman seriously injured in crash at E. State and Palm in Rockford

by: WTVO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a traffic crash near the intersection of State and Palm on the east side of Rockford.

An officer on-scene said one of the vehicles was headed westbound on E. State while the other vehicle was turning left onto E. State when two collided.

One person sustained serious injuries, but they appear to be non-life threatening

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

All lanes are blocked off on E. State where the accident occured.

Traffic headed toward Palm Ave. is being redirected to turn left onto Oak Knolls

