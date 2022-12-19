ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after a robbery victim opened fire at him on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police, around 12:25 a.m. suspects of a gray sedan robbed the driver of a blue SUV at the gas station, located at 2211 Charles Street.

A female passenger of the SUV got out and fired toward the robbers, and then both vehicles fled the area, police said.

A short time later, the gray sedan was seen dropping off the gunshot victim at a local hospital. He is said to be in critical, but stable, condition on Monday.

Police said the suspect car was found a short time later, at Auburn Street and N. Court, by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies. All three occupants of the car were taken into custody, but charges were announced for Lashwell Gillis, 24.

Lashwell Gillis. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Gillis faces charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Robbery.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.