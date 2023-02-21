ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is recovering after being shot in the parking lot of Brewsky’s on Sunday.

According to Rockford Police, the 22-year-old victim was at the bar, at 4414 Charles Street, when an argument happened. During the altercation, police said one of the men involved pointed a gun toward another individual.

The woman said she ran to her car and was shot as she drove away. Police said she arrived at a local hospital, where she received treatment for her wound.

Police did not release further details, but no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.