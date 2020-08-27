Woman shot in Rockford near Sablewood Drive, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are investigating a shooting that took place near the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene, one woman told the officers that she had been shot in her lower leg. However, she declined medical treatment.

Agg. Battery -Firearm investigation 3300 Sablewood Dr. Officers responded in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival one female advised she was struck in her lower leg. Victim declined medical treatment. Please stay away from the area as this is an ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 27, 2020

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, as the investigation is ongoing.

