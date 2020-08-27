ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are investigating a shooting that took place near the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers got to the scene, one woman told the officers that she had been shot in her lower leg. However, she declined medical treatment.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, as the investigation is ongoing.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford activist group seeks productive ways to promote change, hosting ‘Rockford Unity Rally’
- Stateline native shares experience of Hurricane Laura evacuation
- Dr. Martell disagrees with CDC changes, says asymptomatic people should still get tested for COVID-19
- Woman shot in Rockford near Sablewood Drive, police investigating
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!