Woman shot in Rockford near Sablewood Drive, police investigating

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are investigating a shooting that took place near the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene, one woman told the officers that she had been shot in her lower leg. However, she declined medical treatment.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, as the investigation is ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories