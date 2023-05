ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a shooting victim was uncooperative with police who were trying to find her assailant on Friday.

According to authorities, the 23-year-old woman was walking in the 1500 block of 17th AVenue when she reported hearing a loud pop, and felt a sharp pain in her leg.

She arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and police were summoned.

However, officers said she was not forthcoming with any further information and she was treated and released.