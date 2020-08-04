Woman shot to death in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO)–A Freeport female resident, 27, was murdered on Tuesday morning.

At 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of N. Adelbert Avenue after receiving a call about shots being fired. At their arrival, officers found an open door to an apartment and later located the deceased victim inside.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

If anyone has information about these crimes they should contact the Freeport Police

Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area

Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime

Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

