Woman shot while parked near Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old woman was shot while she and two others were sitting in a parked car in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, the victim said she and the other occupants of the car were sitting in the parking lot near Broadway Food & Liquor, at 2710 Broadway, around 1:50 a.m., when a white sedan drove by and opened fire on them.

The victim was taken to the hospital for numerous bullet wounds in her lower back, but police said she is expected to survive.

Rockford Police are investigating the incident.