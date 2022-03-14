ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 27-year-old woman was shot while she was parked at a Mobil gas station in Rockford on Saturday, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Trenton Avenue at 3:30 a.m. and met with the victim, who said she was shot in the arm while visiting the Mobil at 453 N. Springfield.

No suspect description was provided by police.