ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 27-year-old woman was shot while she was parked at a Mobil gas station in Rockford on Saturday, police said.
According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Trenton Avenue at 3:30 a.m. and met with the victim, who said she was shot in the arm while visiting the Mobil at 453 N. Springfield.
No suspect description was provided by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.