JANESVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville are searching for a woman who stabbed her boyfriend early Thursday morning.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Morningside Drive around 12:35 a.m. and met with the victim, who had been stabbed in the arm during a domestic dispute.

The man refused medical treatment from paramedics at the scene, police said.

The suspect left the house before police arrived and could not be located. Authorities did not identify her, but said the case remains under investigation.