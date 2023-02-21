ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 23-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot Friday on City View Drive.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called out to a home in the 3200 block around 10:40 p.m.

The victim told police she was driving away from the residence when she heard multiple gunshots and then realized she had been hit.

She was taken to a fire station on Halsted, and was then rushed to a local hospital.

Police did not release further information on whether suspects had been identified or if arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.