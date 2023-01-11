JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a woman smeared blood on the face of an arresting officer in an “attempt to stick her bloody finger in the officer’s mouth.”

Police say on Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Park Avenue after being made aware of an “aggressive verbal argument” that had been going on for 20 to 30 minutes.

At the front door, officers made contact with San Juanita Perez, 24, who was out on bond — a condition of which prevented her from being at the house or having contact with the man living there, police said.

Officials said Perez slammed the door on the officers, who called for backup. Additional officers reportedly spotted Perez sneaking out through the backyard, and when she heard them, police said, she ran.

When an officer ordered her to stop, she complied, police said.

As the officer was placing her in handcuffs, they noticed blood dripping off her finger, police said. The officer then commanded Perez not to get any blood on them, at which point Perez reportedly smeared blood on the officer’s face, nose, and lips as they turned to avoid getting her blood in their mouth.

A second officer had to arrive to take Perez into custody, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for possible toxic blood exposure.

Perez was booked into the Rock County Jail on charges of Throwing Bodily Fluids at a Public Officer, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.