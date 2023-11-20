ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are searching for a 39-year-old Arkansas women who is suspected of shooting a 33-year-old woman in the 500 block of Fairview Avenue on November 17.

Yvondia Day is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a firearm. Day is not currently in custody and investigators are currently searching for her whereabouts, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers responded to the alleged shooting around 12:35 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police the driver of a darker-colored vehicle shot toward the victim before driving off.

Day was identified as a suspect and allegedly knows the victim.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 815-966-2900 or on Facebook (RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or Twitter (RockfordPD).