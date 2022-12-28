ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor.

Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and in our community. We are devastated by this loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this time of unimaginable grief.”

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after Lin had fallen into the river and could not be seen.

Dive teams from Rock County, Janesville, Jefferson County, Beloit Police and Fontana Fire all responded to the area to conduct a water rescue operation. Lin’s body was found at 5:30 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The UW Health Northern Illinois Immediate Care Clinic will close at 3 p.m. Friday, December 30 so her team can attend her memorial service. A memorial visitation will begin at 4 p.m., with the memorial service starting at 5 p.m. at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St.